Koo will compete with Jude McAtamney for the Giants' top place kicker spot ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Though head coach Brian Daboll hasn't officially ruled Graham Gano (groin) out in Week 4, he's expected to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Thus, Koo will have the opportunity to compete for New York's top kicker position after being released by the Falcons on Sept. 19. The Georgia Southern product converted on 25 of his 34 field-goal tries and all 26 of his extra-point attempts in 2024 with Atlanta.