Koo was released from the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

The Patriots are continuing their search for a kicker, and it looks like they have moved on from Koo. The 25-year-old played four games for the Chargers in 2017, converting 3-of-6 field goal attempts and all nine extra points, but has yet to find a new opportunity.

