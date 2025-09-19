The Falcons released Koo on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After opening his career with a 3-for-6 showing on field-goal attempts in a four-game stint with the Chargers in 2017, Koo resurfaced with the Falcons in 2019 and had been the team's trusted kicker in the meantime until Week 1 of this season, when he missed a potential game-winning 44-yarder against the Buccaneers. Atlanta then signed Parker Romo to the practice squad and elevated him ahead of this past Sunday's game at Minnesota, while Koo didn't travel with the team. Romo connected on all five FGAs and his only point-after try Week 2, and the performance was enough for the Falcons to decide to move on from Koo and roll with Romo moving forward.