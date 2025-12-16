The Giants waived Koo on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After being cut by the Falcons following Week 1, Koo has now been booted off a team's roster for the second time this season following another errant kicking performance. In this past Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders, Koo knocked down all three of point-after tries but failed to connect on field goals from 52 and 51 yards, with both attempts missing by fair margins. Altogether, Koo missed three kicks (two field goals, one extra point) on 18 attempts during his five-game run as New York's kicker. The Giants are expected to elevate or sign Ben Sauls off the practice squad to take over as their new kicker beginning with this Sunday's game versus the Vikings.