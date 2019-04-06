Younghoe Koo: Trying out with Bears
Koo will try out with the Bears on Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears currently have two kickers -- Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt -- under contract, but neither have played in the NFL. Koo last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Chargers, making three of six field goals and all nine extra points. Nick Rose will also participate in the tryout.
