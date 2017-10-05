The Chargers have waived Koo.

Koo made just three of his first six field goal attempts this season, prompting the Chargers to turn to veteran Nick Novak, who kicked for the franchise from 2011 through 2014. Koo supplanted incumbent kicker Josh Lambo to start the 2017 season, but early struggles cost the 23-year-old -- a Lou Groza Award finalist last year at Georgia Southern -- his NFL job.