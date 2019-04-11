Koo will not sign a contract after trying out with the Bears on Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears will instead stick with Chris Blewitt and Redford Jones as their two kickers on the roster, despite the fact neither has any NFL experience. Koo will continue to look for opportunities after the collapse of the AAF, but hasn't seen NFL action since 2017 with the Chargers.

