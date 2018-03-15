The Cowboys didn't tender Dysert (back) a contract for the 2018 season Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dysert spent the entire 2017 campaign on injured reserve due to a back issue. It's possible the Cowboys could re-sign Dysert later this offseason and bring him to training camp as a depth quarterback, but he'll be free to sign with any team now that he's back on the open market.