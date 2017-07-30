Dysert (back) was waived by the Cowbodys on Saturday, Kate Hairopoulos of SportsDay.com reports.

Dysert was an extreme longshot to see any snaps this season anyways, and his back injury only reiterated that fact. He will be out for the rest of the season, so he'll have to wait until after the season to be picked up by another franchise.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories