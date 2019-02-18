Zac Stacy: Tied for AAF rushing lead

Stacy has taken 31 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown through two games with the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football.

Stacy announced his retirement from the NFL in Feb. 2017 after he was unable to make it back from an ankle fracture he'd suffered in Nov. 2015. Finally back to full strength, the 27-year-old presumably hopes to use the AAF as a springboard back to the NFL, where he once ran for 973 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie fifth-round pick with the Rams in 2013. It looks like Stacy could earn a spot on a preseason roster if he emerges from the AAF campaign relatively unscathed.