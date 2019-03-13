The Redskins released Brown (oblique) on Wednesday, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Signed to a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason, Brown dropped off to 96 tackles (69 solo) and one sack in 2018, after averaging 138 and 3.25 over the previous two seasons. Health may have been part of the issue, with Brown revealing in late December that he played through a torn oblique for much of the year. The 29-year-old inside linebacker should be able to find another starting job, but there's no guarantee of a return to his elite IDP status from 2016-17.

