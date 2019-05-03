Brown (oblique) signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Brown spent the past two seasons in Washington, averaging 7.7 tackles per game in 29 appearances (25 starts) while battling a number of injuries. He peaked in 2016 with 149 tackles and four sacks for Buffalo, and he's generally displayed impressive pass-rushing skill for an inside linebacker with 17.5 sacks in 94 career games. The 29-year-old should have an edge over L.J. Fort to replace Jordan Hicks (Cardinals) as the starting middle linebacker in Philadelphia's 4-3 defense. There's no shortage of IDP upside if Brown can secure a three-down role, though it isn't clear if he's made a full recovery from the oblique injury he played through last season.

