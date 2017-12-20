Zach Conque: Joins Houston's practice squad
The Texanssigned Conque to their practice squad Tuesday.
With MyCole Pruitt (ankle) becoming the third tight end to land on injured reserve this season, there's a good chance Conque will be moved to Houston's 53-man roster before Sunday's game against the Steelers. If that's the case, Conque would likely serve as the top backup to starter Stephen Anderson, who is currently the only tight end on the roster.
