Zach Conque: Joins Texans' practice squad

Conque signed with the Texans' practice squad Tuesday.

Conque will offer the Texans some much-needed depth at tight end with MyCole Pruitt (ankle) becoming the third tight end to land on injured reserve for the team so far this season. There's a good chance Conque is moved up to the active roster before Sunday's game against the Steelers considering Stephen Anderson is currently the only active tight end on the roster currently.

