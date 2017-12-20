Zach Conque: Joins Texans' practice squad
Conque signed with the Texans' practice squad Tuesday.
Conque will offer the Texans some much-needed depth at tight end with MyCole Pruitt (ankle) becoming the third tight end to land on injured reserve for the team so far this season. There's a good chance Conque is moved up to the active roster before Sunday's game against the Steelers considering Stephen Anderson is currently the only active tight end on the roster currently.
