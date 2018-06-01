Zach Conque: Released with injury settlement

Conque (undisclosed) was released by Jacksonville via an injury settlement on Friday, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Conque was placed on injured reserve on Thursday after clearing waivers on Wednesday. Now that he's been released he's free to sign with any team. He'll look to catch on as a depth tight end and special teams player if healthy in 2018.

Our Latest Stories