Zach Conque: Waived by Jaguars

Conque (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Wednesday.

After spending last season on a few different practice squads, Conque latched on with the Jaguars this offseason with hopes of earning a trip to training camp. It appears he may have suffered an injury, however, and has now been let go. If Conque clears waivers, he'll revert to the Jaguars' reserve/injury list, which allows the team to stash him for now. In the corresponding move, Scott Orndoff has been signed to add depth to the tight end position.

