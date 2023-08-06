Cunningham had a tryout with the Eagles on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Cunningham ended last season on IR due to an elbow injury and was released by the Titans in February after failing a physical. Now healthy, he's working to earn an opportunity with another NFL team.
