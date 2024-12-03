The Bills reverted Davidson to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Davidson was active for Sunday's Week 13 game against San Francisco and played 15 offensive snaps, failing to catch his only target. He was clearly the third tight-end option for Buffalo behind Dawson Knox (28 offensive snaps) and Quentin Morris (24) with Dalton Kincaid (knee) out of action. If Kincaid sits out again next Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams, Davidson could be elevated again, though he doesn't see enough action to be a viable fantasy target.