Zach Ertz: Cleared for football activities

Ertz (knee) has been cleared for all football activities and intends to play during the upcoming campaign, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ertz tore his ACL early last December, but he's made enough progress in his rehab to be medically ready to practice. Per Schefter, the veteran tight end is looking to sign with a team in mid-August. Ertz reportedly worked out with former NFL quarterback (and college teammate) Andrew Luck on Tuesday, so the free agent appears to already be prepping for playing in 2026. He's currently 36 years old but should nonetheless have appeal to TE-needy teams, as Ertz showed plenty of productivity in racking up 1,158 yards on 116 receptions with 11 touchdowns over 30 regular-season games during his two years with Washington in 2024-25.