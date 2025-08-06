FOXBOROUGH, Ma. -- Zach Ertz isn't going away.

The Commanders tight end is entering his 13th NFL season, but it's only his second as a trusted target for Jayden Daniels in Washington. And just as he was for much of Daniels' rookie season, Ertz was targeted early and often in the team's joint practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

One of those targets came just as Daniels was getting pressured by the Patriots pass rush, throwing at the last possible second to Ertz, who had won his route against a defender on a short dig route. Pitch and catch.

Another throw came late in practice when Ertz, from the slot, had perfect timing with Daniels on an out route on a play that would have been good for a first down.

Ertz got more looks from Daniels than new Washington receiver Deebo Samuel. And obviously more than stud wideout Terry McLaurin who is both away from the team over a contract dispute and on the Commanders' Physically Unable to Perform list.

The expectation is that McLaurin will eventually rejoin the Commanders and get his role back as Daniels' go-to receiver. But that doesn't mean Ertz will wilt away. His re-emergence isn't a one-year deal. He's locked into the No. 1 tight end role, and the added bonus of left tackle Laremy Tunsil joining the team and allowing playcaller Kliff Kingsbury to ask Ertz to chip-block less and just run a route with a free release should mean modest improvement in the 34-year-old's efficiency. That's on top of him being a quality red-zone weapon.

What kind of improvement? Well, last year Ertz was sort of an afterthought to begin the year, not seeing 5.0 targets per game, not seeing red-zone targets, he was really not as big of a part of the offense until October. Once Kingsbury implemented him more and Daniels learned to trust him, Ertz averaged 5.6 targets per game and 12.0 PPR points per game in his final 11. Touchdowns boosted his numbers -- all seven of his scores came in that span, including one from Marcus Mariota against the Panthers after Daniels left the matchup early with an injury.

You can draft him with a late pick. I mean, late late. Could even be your last pick. And if he's anywhere near 12 PPR points per game, he'll be more than worth it.