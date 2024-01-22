Ertz (quadriceps) is signing with Detroit's practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ertz, who went unclaimed on waivers after being cut loose by Arizona late November, will begin on the Lions' practice squad but could have a chance to get up to speed with the team in time to contribute during the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. With Brock Wright (forearm) having suffered a fracture during Sunday's 31-23 win over the Buccaneers, Detroit currently only has Anthony Firkser available on the active roster behind rookie sensation Sam LaPorta.