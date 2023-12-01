Ertz (quadriceps) passed through waivers unclaimed Friday and is now a free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ertz will look for the best fit among contending teams before deciding where to sign. The veteran tight end had 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown through seven games before suffering a quadriceps injury. Ertz was placed on IR and subsequently mutually agreed to part ways with the Cardinals, who waived him Thursday. At age 33, Ertz will probably work in more of a complementary role wherever he lands, though he will first have to show that his quadriceps has healed.