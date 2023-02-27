Evans (hamstring) will not participate in drills at this week's NFL Scouting Combine due to a minor strain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Evans plans to handle drills and testing at Ole Miss' pro day, an indication that his hamstring issue is minor but could potentially bring down his measurables. Once fully healthy, Evans' testing results will be interesting to monitor ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back racked up 144 carries for 936 yards and nine scores during his final collegiate season in 2022, with another 12 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown, flashing impressive quickness and zone running acumen. If he can impress at his pro day, Evans could distinguish himself in what's considered a deep 2023 rookie running back class.