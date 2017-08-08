Zach Franklin: Heads to waiver wire with injury tag

Franklin (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the 49ers on Tuesday,

The undrafted rookie played in 45 games for Washburn University. Franklin logged 109 tackles and 32 pass breakups. If he clears waivers, he'll be placed on injured reserve.

