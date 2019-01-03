Zach Gentry: Leaving school for NFL draft

Gentry will skip his final year of eligibility with Michigan in order to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Gentry had a solid redshirt junior season for the Wolverines, tallying 32 receptions for 514 yards and two touchdowns. He possesses good size for a tight end and is a good pass-catcher, but he doesn't have much power as a blocker, especially along the line of scrimmage.