Zach Gentry: Leaving school for NFL draft
Gentry will skip his final year of eligibility with Michigan in order to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.
Gentry had a solid redshirt junior season for the Wolverines, tallying 32 receptions for 514 yards and two touchdowns. He possesses good size for a tight end and is a good pass-catcher, but he doesn't have much power as a blocker, especially along the line of scrimmage.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...