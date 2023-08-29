The Steelers released Gentry on Tuesday.
Gentry spent the last four years in Pittsburgh after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He topped 100 yards in each of the past two seasons but had a quiet preseason in 2023 and was unable to make the team's 53-man roster.
