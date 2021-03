Kerr was released by the Panthers on Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers will free up $1.3 million in cap space by cutting the 30-year-old, who had 32 tackles (11 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games last season. Assuming he doesn't rejoin Carolina on a lesser deal, Kerr will head to his fourth team in the past four years for 2021.