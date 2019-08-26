Kerr was released by the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Kerr signed a two-year, $5 million deal to stick with the Broncos in March, but he was unable to maintain his roster spot. The 28-year-old had 42 tackles (25 solo) and two sacks working as a rotational defensive lineman in Denver the last two seasons.

