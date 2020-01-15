Line (knee) announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Line played seven seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of SMU in 2013, and his final three years were spent with the Saints. He appeared in 12 contests in 2019 before a knee injury sidelined him, recording seven carries for 20 yards and six catches for 36 yards across that span. He did most of his offensive damage as a blocker. Following Line's departure, Ricky Ortiz is the only true fullback on New Orleans' roster.