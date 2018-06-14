Zach Pascal: Waived by Titans
Pascal was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Pascal signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans in January with the hopes of landing a 53-man roster spot with the team in his second season out of college. He apparently didn't do enough to warrant a spot at training camp, so the 23-year-old wideout will hit the open market if unclaimed through waivers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...