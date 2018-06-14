Pascal was waived by the Titans on Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Pascal signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans in January with the hopes of landing a 53-man roster spot with the team in his second season out of college. He apparently didn't do enough to warrant a spot at training camp, so the 23-year-old wideout will hit the open market if unclaimed through waivers.