Sieler was waived by the Ravens on Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Sieler was promoted from the practice squad in early October and appeared in four games during his two months on the 53-man roster. The 2018 seventh-round pick is a candidate to rejoin the practice squad, if he clears waivers.

