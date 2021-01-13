Smith announced via his personal Twitter that he is entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith isn't among the tier of quarterbacks vying for a first-round selection but he projects as a draftable signal-caller. Smith (6-3, 227) completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 5,226 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions during his two years at Tulsa. The inaccuracy, interceptions, and low YPA will be concerns for him but Smith has the frame and traits to make teams interested. Look for Smith to hear his name called on Day 3.