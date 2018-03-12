Strief announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Strief has officially called it quits on his NFL career after being taken in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He spent his entire 12-year career with New Orleans, appearing in 158 regular-season games with 93 starts, not to mention an additional 10 postseason contests. He served as an offensive captain five times in total and retires with a piece of hardware in the form of a Super Bowl XLIV championship ring.