Wilson (hamstring) displayed impressive arm strength during his pro day Friday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
Cimini notes that the BYU product. who is projected by many to go second overall in the upcoming NFL draft, "dazzled with a few off-balance throws that went 50 yards." It widely assumed that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will go first overall to the Jaguars, with the Jets currently holding the No. 2 pick and in a position to either take Wilson or move out of the slot in order to obtain additional assets. The report relays that Wilson, who was measured at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds, elected not to run a 40-yard dash Friday because he recently tweaked a hamstring.