Wilson will not participate in any drills at BYU's Pro Day on Friday due to a tweaked hamstring, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson will only demonstrate his arm talent for NFL teams present at BYU's Pro Day. A lack of data on drills such as the 40-yard dash is unlikely to have any real impact on Wilson's draft stock, considering the body of work he put together in 2020, and a minor hamstring injury should likewise be considered negligible by NFL teams evaluating him. After the conclusion of Friday's workout, Wilson will still be able to take part in view interviews with teams, but private workouts are not allowed this offseason due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.