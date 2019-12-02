Play

The Cardinals waived Zenner on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Zenner became expendable to Arizona with Kenyan Drake, David Johnson and Chase Edmonds all back to full health. The 28-year-old running back will now be subjected to waivers and look for a depth role elsewhere in the league.

