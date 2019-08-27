Zach Zenner: Let go by Lions
The Lions will release Zenner, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The running back should catch on elsewhere soon, with Houston coming to mind as a possibility. With Zenner no longer in the mix, the Lions' backfield is now headed by Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson, with Ty Johnson and Mark Thompson next in line for reps.
