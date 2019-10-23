Play

The Saints cut Zenner on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Zenner was a late addition to the roster last week after Alvin Kamara (ankle) was forced to sit out Week 7. The former Lion made little difference in his appearance, rushing once for one yard and adding a six-yard catch. Following Zenner's release, this is a positive sign that Kamara will be healthy enough to return for Week 8.

