Play

Zenner was waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Zenner was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins last week and exclusively played special teams during his lone game with the team. The 28-year-old has now seen game action with the Cardinals, Saints and Dolphins this season, and he's once again looking for a new team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories