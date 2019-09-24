Zenner was one of three running backs to try out for the Giants on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Joining Zenner on Tuesday was Benny Cunningham and Fozzy Whittaker. If any of these guys ultimately receive a contract offer, they could be worth keeping an eye on given Saquon Barkley's (hamstring) expected 4-to-8 week absence. New York currently has Wayne Gallman and fullback Elijhaa Penny as the only other options in the backfield.