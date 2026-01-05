Branch will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com.

Branch spent two seasons with USC and this past fall with Georgia. He steadily improved his production each season, and in 2025 with the Bulldogs, he reeled in 81 catches for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns. Branch is an elusive, twitchy receiver who projects as a true slot at the next level. He's also a dynamic return man, which should help his draft stock come April. Branch may not be one of the first few receivers off the board, but he's got the kind of talent that should intrigue plenty of NFL franchises.