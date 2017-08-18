Zachary Orr: Will not come out of retirement
Orr (neck) announced in The Players' Tribune on Friday that he will not come out of retirement.
After Orr announced his retirement in January of 2017 due to a congenital neck/spine condition, he explored the possibility of returning to the football field earlier this summer. Ultimately, he decided that it was not worth the risk, and he will stay away from football. Orr had a breakout 2016 season in which he recorded 132 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
