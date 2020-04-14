Play

Zack Baun: Tests positive for diluted sample

Baun informed all 32 teams that he tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine in February, ESPN.com reports.

The former Wisconsin linebacker blamed the positive result on excessive water-drinking for weigh-in purposes. Baun won't receive a strike against him for the diluted sample (he would have received a strike under the old collective bargaining agreement), so teams apparently don't expect the news to significant impact his draft stock.

