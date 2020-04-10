Zack Moss: Among invitees for virtual draft
Moss was among the prospects invited to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This news came hours after Schefter reported that Moss' surgically repaired knee checked out well with team medical staffs. Moss underwent the surgery in 2018 and bounced back this past season with 1,416 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. That he is among the invitees for the virtual draft is telling given that the list is comprised of prospects believed to be going in the first two days of the draft. Now that Moss' knee seems to be a non-issue, he could be among the first four running backs taken in the draft.
