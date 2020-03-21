Play

Zack Moss: Appears to be healthy

Moss (hamstring) participated in a private workout, clocking a 4.52 40-yard dash, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

More importantly, Moss appeared to shed the hamstring injury that seemed to have an effect on him during the NFL Combine early. Moss ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the aforementioned event.

