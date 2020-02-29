Zack Moss: Tweaks hamstring
Moss tweaked his hamstring during the vertical jump portion of the NFL Combine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The issue does not appear to be serious, as Moss pushed through and participated in other drills. The Utah product will have his Pro Day on March 26th.
