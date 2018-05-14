Sanchez (quadriceps) was waived by the Panthers with an injury designation Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sanchez is the Panthers' 2016 fifth-round pick who didn't appear in a game during the 2017 season due to injuries. His most recent issue was a quad strain, which is presumably the reason he was waived. Sanchez will revert to Carolina's injured reserve if he isn't claimed by another team on waivers.

