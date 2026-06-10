Za'Darius Smith: Coming out of retirement?

Smith was released from the Eagles' reserve/retired list Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith surprisingly retired after just five games with the Eagles last season, but he now appears open to playing again in the right situation. The 33-year-old remained an effective pass rusher during his final two NFL seasons, recording 35 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks, and one pass defensed across 22 regular-season games. As a free agent, Smith could draw interest from contending teams seeking depth off the edge.