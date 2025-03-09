The Lions are releasing Smith, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was entering the second of a two-year, $23 million contract and would have been a $5.75 million cap hit for Detroit in 2025. The 33-year-old provided much-needed production off the edge after he was traded from the Browns to the Lions midway through last season, logging 4.0 sacks over the final eight games of the regular season. Smith totaled 9.0 sacks over 17 regular-season games in 2024, and he should get plenty of attention this offseason from teams in need of pass-rushing help. Meanwhile, the Lions will likely look to the Draft or free agency to find a new edge defender to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who is coming off a season-ending leg injury.