Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The 33-year-old edge rusher from Kentucky signed with the Eagles in early September and tallied 10 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, over the team's last five games. However, he's since decided to call it a career. Smith, an 11-year NFL veteran, spent time with the Ravens, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Lions and Eagles throughout his career, recording 70.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles over 145 regular-season appearances. He made three Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2022 and received second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 with the Packers. With Smith retiring Monday, Azeez Ojulari is likely to play a larger role on Philadelphia's defense moving forward.